Orleans man to be sentenced for wife’s 2018 murder

Randall Swartz/File
Randall Swartz/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - An Orleans man is awaiting sentencing Thursday for the 2018 murder of his wife.

Police say Randall Swartz shot his wife in their home while she called 911 for help. He was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty earlier this year to second-degree murder.

Since his arrest, Swartz was also convicted of federal mail fraud. Prosecutors say he stole more than $400,000 while working at Agri-Mark’s cheesemaking plant in Cabot. They say he used the funds to get parts for maple reverse osmosis equipment through the mail, which he then sold in his side business called Kingdom RO.

