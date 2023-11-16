Police arrest 3 in Bennington drug investigation

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police have arrested three people in connection with a drug dealing investigation in Bennington.

Bryan Kenyon, 38; Richard Bump, 35; and Jill Lebert, 46-- all of Bennington-- were arrested Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say the arrests stem from a two-month investigation into Kenyon’s alleged distribution of drugs in Bennington. They say a confidential informant bought cocaine and fentanyl from Kenyon as part of the probe.

Investigators say during the investigation, Kenyon was on probation for previous charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and fentanyl trafficking, and was wearing an electronic monitoring device.

When Kenyon was arrested, he was in a car with Bump and Lebert. Police say they found Kenyon with nearly 2,000 milligrams of fentanyl and 18 grams of cocaine. They say Bump also had fentanyl and cocaine, and Lebert had cocaine.

Kenyon was jailed on a probation violation. He faces new charges of selling, trafficking and possessing drugs. He’s due in court next week. Bump faces charges of trafficking and possessing drugs and is due in court in December. Leber is charged with possession of cocaine and is due in court in January.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Vermont State Police at 802-773-9101 or to submit an anonymous tip online.

