How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

A potential candidate emerges for Plattsburgh Police Chief

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:32 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After three years of having no permanent police chief, Plattsburgh’s mayor says he’s finally set his sights on a candidate.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he’s eyeing captain Pete Mitchell for the job. He adds Mitchell is currently the top-ranking officer within the department, and assumes the duties a chief would.

Regarding Interim Chief Bud York, Rosenquest says he acts as an advisor and left his post recently as interim chief. Rosenquest says Mitchell will still need to take a civil service exam early next year, but that he is highly qualified for the job.

“What I am trying to do is to assuage those concerns.. let Cpt. Mitchell potentially take the chief’s test so that he is scored on the test and the question about who is qualified and who is not is finally answered,” said Rosenquest.

York also recently carried out a re-election bid for his old post as sheriff in Warren County, but lost to incumbent Sheriff Jim Lafarr.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
City data shows gross sales are down dramatically from pre-pandemic but that foot traffic has...
Burlington downtown at crucial crossroads ahead of holiday season

Latest News

After three years of having no permanent police chief, Plattsburgh’s mayor says he’s finally...
A potential candidate emerges for Plattsburgh Police Chief
Norwich University
Norwich enters first-ever Educational Partnership Agreement with U.S. Cyber Command
Norwich University has entered into a first-of-its-kind educational partnership with the U.S....
Norwich enters first-ever Educational Partnership Agreement with U.S. Cyber Command
A local non-profit is making vaccinations more accessible for everyone.
At-home and drive-thru vaccine clinics increase accessibility