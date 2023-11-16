A potential candidate emerges for Plattsburgh Police Chief

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After three years of having no permanent police chief, Plattsburgh’s mayor says he’s finally set his sights on a candidate.

Mayor Chris Rosenquest says he’s eyeing captain Pete Mitchell for the job. He adds Mitchell is currently the top-ranking officer within the department, and assumes the duties a chief would.

Regarding Interim Chief Bud York, Rosenquest says he acts as an advisor and left his post recently as interim chief. Rosenquest says Mitchell will still need to take a civil service exam early next year, but that he is highly qualified for the job.

“What I am trying to do is to assuage those concerns.. let Cpt. Mitchell potentially take the chief’s test so that he is scored on the test and the question about who is qualified and who is not is finally answered,” said Rosenquest.

York also recently carried out a re-election bid for his old post as sheriff in Warren County, but lost to incumbent Sheriff Jim Lafarr.

