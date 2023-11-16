How to help
Schumer lauds new deal between US, China to fight illegal fentanyl

By Alek LaShomb
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York is touting a new agreement between the United States and China that cracks down on the flow of fentanyl.

The agreement comes after Schumer’s visit to China, where he asked President Xi to do more to restrict the flow of what he says are precursor fentanyl chemicals to Mexico.

Schumer says roughly 90% of fentanyl found in the United States can be traced back to China.

Now, both countries will create a counter-narcotics working group, as well as improve communications between senior-level staff.

“I am going to do everything I can to see that it is enforced because too many lives have been lost, too many other lives are at stake, especially here in New York... but now we have the potential for the first time to stop this scourge of fentanyl,” said Schumer, D-New York.

Both countries previously had an agreement in 2019 that lacked enforcement. However, Schumer says he believes the new deal will produce results because it’s between President Biden and President Xi.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

