How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

South Burlington School District discusses proposed transgender and nonbinary policy

The South Burlington School District discussed a proposed new transgender and nonbinary student...
The South Burlington School District discussed a proposed new transgender and nonbinary student policy at their meeting on Wednesday night. - File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The South Burlington School District discussed a proposed new transgender and nonbinary student policy at their meeting on Wednesday night.

The proposed policy was brought forth by the school district’s director of diversity and inclusion, Monica Desrochers. It states that the school will use the name and gender consistent with the student’s gender identity unless legally required otherwise. It also states that the district will direct staff to respect a change in a student’s gender, pronoun and/or name.

Students would also be allowed to use a locker room or restroom that aligns with their gender identity, and students who desire privacy will be given alternative arrangements. The same goes for sports teams. Students can play on the team that aligns with their gender identity.

A number of South Burlington students advocated for the plan at the meeting.

“I see this process as a way we are personalizing this, and making it a way to be impactful to our students. Much of the language and the structure has received stakeholder impact and was built at the state level,” said Desrochers.

The proposed plan also says LGBTQ+ inclusive content will be included throughout the pre-K through 12th-grade curriculum and instruction.

Wednesday was the first of three readings before a vote on adopting the policy.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall
Two men face assault charges after a bizarre incident in Swanton where a man walking his dog...
2 face charges after shooting incident in Swanton
File photo
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety
Brent Beach.
Police find body of missing Malone man
Devin Hanson
Readsboro man arrested following police standoff

Latest News

Faculty and staff at one Vermont college are trying to implement big change on campus.
Bennington College staff rally for union recognition
The most wonderful time of year is right around the corner and some Christmas tree farms in the...
Christmas tree crop hurt by summer weather
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Vt. broadcast legend Ken Squier dies at 88
File Photo
Bennington College staff rally for union recognition
File Photo
Christmas tree crop hurt by summer weather