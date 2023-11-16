State looks to improve hospitals’ cybersecurity

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state will make $500 million available to help improve cybersecurity in hospitals.

Governor Kathy Hochul released proposed regulations earlier this week to help keep hospitals and patient information secure from cybersecurity attacks.

Both Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center and Carthage Area Hospital were targets of a cyberattack in late August.

Hospitals will be required to establish policies and procedures for evaluating, assessing, and testing the security of externally developed applications used by the hospital.

They will also have to create a chief information security officer role.

If adopted and finalized, hospitals will have a year to comply with the new regulations.

Copyright 2023 WWNY. All rights reserved.