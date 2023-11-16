How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

UVM men’s soccer set to host Rider in first round on Thursday

Cats and Broncs faced off in NCAA tournament back in 2016
Cats and Broncs faced off in NCAA tournament back in 2016
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:05 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team is hosting a first round NCAA tournament game for the third season in a row.

The Catamounts will welcome in Rider on Thursday, a program they faced at this stage of the tournament back in 2016, winning 4-1.

This year’s UVM team has hung its hat on defense, ranked 10th nationally in goals against average. The visiting Broncs, however, are top-50 in both scoring attack and goals against, led by Babacar Diene, who is top-20 nationally in goals scored.

“The attacking team that they are, their front three are pretty special. The creativity, the athleticism, desire to score with the 11, 9, and 7,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said. “You know, we’re talking about teams that really tested our attack throughout the season. Vermont defense needs to show up.”

“We know they’re a strong team up top attacking,” goalkeeper Owen Jack said. “They’ve got a strong front three, so we’ve gotta look to shut that down early and that’ll give us a good chance.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Some Amtrak service from Vermont to New York City is temporarily suspended. - File photo
Some Amtrak service between Vermont and New York City temporarily suspended
Gunfire crimes in Burlington Sunday night left two people dead and one on the run.
2 dead as police investigate multiple shooting incidents in Burlington
Emily Ferlazzo
Loved ones remember Emily Ferlazzo 2 years after her murder
A Vermont farm that specializes in golden retrievers has gone viral.
Vermont farm goes viral with doggone fun experience
City data shows gross sales are down dramatically from pre-pandemic but that foot traffic has...
Burlington downtown at crucial crossroads ahead of holiday season

Latest News

Cats and Broncs faced off in NCAA tournament back in 2016
UVM men’s soccer set to host Rider in first round on Thursday
Cards and Cadets battle to draw in top 15 showdown
Plattsburgh, Norwich women skate to 2-2 tie
Cards and Cadets battle to draw in top 15 showdown
Plattsburgh, Norwich women skate to 2-2 tie
Cats headed to tournament for third straight year
UVM men’s soccer earns NCAA bid, will host Rider Thursday