UVM men’s soccer set to host Rider in first round on Thursday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s soccer team is hosting a first round NCAA tournament game for the third season in a row.

The Catamounts will welcome in Rider on Thursday, a program they faced at this stage of the tournament back in 2016, winning 4-1.

This year’s UVM team has hung its hat on defense, ranked 10th nationally in goals against average. The visiting Broncs, however, are top-50 in both scoring attack and goals against, led by Babacar Diene, who is top-20 nationally in goals scored.

“The attacking team that they are, their front three are pretty special. The creativity, the athleticism, desire to score with the 11, 9, and 7,” UVM head coach Rob Dow said. “You know, we’re talking about teams that really tested our attack throughout the season. Vermont defense needs to show up.”

“We know they’re a strong team up top attacking,” goalkeeper Owen Jack said. “They’ve got a strong front three, so we’ve gotta look to shut that down early and that’ll give us a good chance.”

