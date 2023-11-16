How to help
Vt. broadcast legend Ken Squier dies at 88

Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.(Chuck Burton | AP)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:31 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont broadcast legend Ken Squier has died. That’s according to management at WDEV who say he passed away Wednesday night.

Squier had been put on hospice after his health had taken a turn for the worse in recent days.

The 88-year-old Waterbury native owned Radio Vermont, was the founder of Thunder Road, an acclaimed NASCAR announcer, and a NASCAR Hall of Famer.

