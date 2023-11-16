How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Vt. lawmakers weigh in on new trapping rules

By Calvin Cutler
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 5:10 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Thursday weighed in on new proposed rules for trapping and hunting coyotes with dogs.

The Department of Fish & Wildlife crafted rules based on best practices for trapping beavers, bobcats, and other species and come in response to two laws passed last year, Act 159 and Act 165.

A key legislative committee signed off on the core part of the rules, which require GPS collars and registration for hound hunting of coyotes. Traps must also now be set at least 50 feet back from recreational trails.

Vermont lawmakers say they tried to strike a balance between wildlife advocates and hunting groups. “The department and the board and the committee and legislative council -- we have all tried to collaborate and work together and get someplace, knowing we all wouldn’t agree at the final point,” said Rep. Trevor Squirrell, D-Underhill

The panel objected to a few of the rules, including setback exemptions for traps placed underwater or ice

Department staff have two weeks to make changes.

Related Stories:

Proposed coyote, trapping rules draw hunters and wildlife advocates to Statehouse hearing

Vt. lawmakers consider proposed new rules for hunting, trapping coyotes

Vt. wildlife officials propose new rules on trapping, killing coyotes

Wildlife Watch: Coyotes on the prowl

Vt. lawmakers weigh plan to ban trapping except in special circumstances

Scott signs bill limiting coyote hunting with dogs

Trapping, coyote bills advance out of Vt. Senate

Activists take aim at coyote hunting in Vermont

Vt. House approves coyote contest ban

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall
Two men face assault charges after a bizarre incident in Swanton where a man walking his dog...
2 face charges after shooting incident in Swanton
File photo
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety
Brent Beach.
Police find body of missing Malone man
Devin Hanson
Readsboro man arrested following police standoff

Latest News

FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo.
Jury convicts woman of fatally shooting Vt. cyclist Anna ‘Mo’ Wilson in jealous rage
U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York is touting a new agreement between the United States and...
Schumer lauds new deal between US, China to fight illegal fentanyl
File photo
Energy prices remain elevated ahead of heating season
Police have arrested three people in connection with a drug dealing investigation in Bennington.
Police arrest 3 in Bennington drug investigation
Vermont lawmakers Thursday weighed in on new proposed rules for trapping and hunting coyotes...
Vt. lawmakers weigh in on new trapping rules