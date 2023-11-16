Vt. lawmakers weigh in on new trapping rules

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers Thursday weighed in on new proposed rules for trapping and hunting coyotes with dogs.

The Department of Fish & Wildlife crafted rules based on best practices for trapping beavers, bobcats, and other species and come in response to two laws passed last year, Act 159 and Act 165.

A key legislative committee signed off on the core part of the rules, which require GPS collars and registration for hound hunting of coyotes. Traps must also now be set at least 50 feet back from recreational trails.

Vermont lawmakers say they tried to strike a balance between wildlife advocates and hunting groups. “The department and the board and the committee and legislative council -- we have all tried to collaborate and work together and get someplace, knowing we all wouldn’t agree at the final point,” said Rep. Trevor Squirrell, D-Underhill

The panel objected to a few of the rules, including setback exemptions for traps placed underwater or ice

Department staff have two weeks to make changes.

