VTSU researcher awarded $3M to study arctic microbes

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State University researcher has been awarded a $3.3 million contract to study the effects of climate change on arctic microbial environments.

Associate professor Ross Lieblappen will lead students to Greenland, Alaska, and Canada to collect permafrost and sea ice samples and study them at the Randolph Center campus. The study is funded by several federal sources including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Lieblappen about the work and what they hope to achieve.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.