How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VTSU researcher awarded $3M to study arctic microbes

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 4:44 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont State University researcher has been awarded a $3.3 million contract to study the effects of climate change on arctic microbial environments.

Associate professor Ross Lieblappen will lead students to Greenland, Alaska, and Canada to collect permafrost and sea ice samples and study them at the Randolph Center campus. The study is funded by several federal sources including the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with Lieblappen about the work and what they hope to achieve.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall
Two men face assault charges after a bizarre incident in Swanton where a man walking his dog...
2 face charges after shooting incident in Swanton
File photo
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety
Brent Beach.
Police find body of missing Malone man
Devin Hanson
Readsboro man arrested following police standoff

Latest News

A Vermont State University researcher has been awarded a $3.3 million contract to study the...
VTSU researcher awarded $3M to study arctic microbes
FILE: Professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson smiles in an undated photo.
Jury convicts woman of fatally shooting Vt. cyclist Anna “Mo” Wilson in jealous rage
File photo
Killington gets greenlight for World Cup racing
UVM's Kirsten Tracy and Scott Tighe at work.
UVM researchers’ DNA extraction tool blasts off for use by NASA