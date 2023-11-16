BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a beautiful late fall day on Thursday, our weather is going to be heading downhill, just in time for the weekend.

It will be quiet with mostly clear skies overnight, and Friday will start out with some sunshine and temperatures will still be well above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 46 degrees).. But as a cold front approaches from the west, clouds will be on the increase, winds will pick up out of the south, and rain will be moving in, west to east, first in the St. Lawrence Valley of NY by early afternoon, and then into the Champlain Valley by late afternoon. The rain will be fairly steady for most of us during the late evening and overnight hours.

By Saturday, most of the rain will be off to our east, and after some morning clouds, we will get a few sunny breaks later in the afternoon. But temperatures will be close to 20 degrees colder than on Friday. A trailing trough of low pressure will swing through on Sunday with a few snow & rain showers. There may be a light coating of snow in some of the higher mountain peaks, otherwise those showers won’t amount to much.

We will get the sunshine back on Monday, but it will be a chilly day, bookmarked with a couple of cold nights.

A strong frontal system will be approaching the northeast later in the day on Tuesday. Although it is still almost a week away, this system may be bringing some travel trouble as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday. At this point, it looks like that system will be bringing a combination of snow, sleet, rain, wind, and possible freezing rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking all of this active weather as we head towards the start of the holiday season, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest developments, on-air and online. -Gary

