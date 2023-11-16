BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Thursday! Today looks a tad brighter than we were yesterday. We’ll be looking at mainly sunny skies overhead for our Thursday, but a few more clouds may begin to mix in, especially in the afternoon. Temperatures for the day are mild, climbing into the upper 40s and lower 50s. The southerly wind from yesterday has also let up, so wind chill will not be a concern. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 30s and 40s with increasing clouds overhead. Those clouds will help to moderate temperatures or even help them climb as we head towards daybreak tomorrow morning.

Friday will continue to feature increasing clouds as the fontal system begins to make its arrival. Rain showers start to fill from west to east through the afternoon and Friday night into Saturday. This frontal system will drag down our temperatures from the low to mid-50s on Friday to the mid and upper 30s on Saturday. Most showers should begin to wrap up as we head through the first half of Saturday. A few snowflakes may be mixed in with the rain showers later in the day in the higher elevations. A trailing trough of low pressure will swing through on Sunday with scattered snow & rain showers, but that won’t amount to much.

We will start next week dry, with some sunshine for Monday and the first part of Tuesday. However, a frontal system will be moving in by Tuesday night. Again, winds will pick up from the south as that front approaches. At this point, there could be substantial rain & wind for that big travel day on Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving.

Your Max Advantage weather team will continue to keep a close eye on the Thanksgiving holiday and any travel impacts before and after the holiday.

Enjoy the sun!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

