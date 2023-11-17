Barre man arrested for alleged assault on UVMMC worker

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police are investigating a reported assault at the UVM Medical Center early Friday morning.

Police say Daniel Culver, 49, of Barre assaulted a hospital staff member and was taken into custody.

Police say Culver has an extensive rap sheet, including a 2008 conviction for assaulting police. Police say the prior conviction elevates Culver’s assault to a felony charge of assault of a protected professional.

It’s the second assault at the hospital against a worker this month and part of what hospital officials and law enforcement have said is a concerning trend.

