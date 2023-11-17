How to help
BBB urges caution when using virtual assistants to place calls

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - More and more homes are becoming integrated with technology designed to make our lives easier, including virtual assistants on platforms like Google and Apple. But experts say with that convenience should also come caution.

The Better Business Bureau says asking smart devices to find and dial phone numbers can come with pitfalls. Some scammers are creating fake customer service numbers and when consumers use their devices to reach out, they can accidentally pick the scam number.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with the BBB’s Paul Fleming about how to avoid these scams.

