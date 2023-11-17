How to help
Burlington Police respond to fight, gunfire

File Image
File Image
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington Police say an early morning fight Friday led to gunshots downtown.

Police say they responded to the intersection of St Paul and Maple Streets where they found a 55-year-old man who claimed he was the victim of a fight with three other males. Police say during the fight, a gun discharged in one of their pockets. No bullets were found and nobody was hurt.

Police say the 55-year-old man appeared to be drunk and they took him into custody. Police released no names of those involved.

This is the 15th gunfire incident in Burlington this year.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

