Catamounts down Rider to advance to second round

UVM will face UCF on Sunday night
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - After a scoreless first 23 minutes, the UVM men’s soccer team struck for two goals over a four-minute stretch to defeat Rider 3-1. Yaniv Bazini scored first, and buried a penalty try in the 87th minute to seal the game.

“All of our goals were because we were aggressive in the attack. Bazini going matched up one versus one, shooting over his shoulder, not knowing where the goal keeper was, and then Lockermann from way outside with the knuckle,” head coach Rob Dow said after the win. “No one is going to say that’s a high percentage shot, but those are the moments we didn’t take earlier in the season, and I’m proud of the guys for having the courage to execute.”

“Win, that’s the most important thing in a do-or-die,” Bazini said. “I’m happy that we got the win here at home in front of this crowd. Couldn’t ask for better.”

