Elmore residents reject switching Town Meeting to Australian ballot

ELMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - Town Meeting Day votes from the floor in Elmore will live to see another day.

The community held a special meeting Thursday night to decide whether to vote on all elections and spending issues through Australian ballot versus voice votes from the floor.

During the pandemic, when Town Meeting Day votes were conducted on paper ballots -- 40% percent of voters participated, whereas about 11% of the residents would usually attend the meeting.

About 65 community members in attendance Thursday voted down every measure, meaning the meeting will be held in person in March.

Elmore Selectman Warren West says it’s ultimately a question about access to democracy. “I think the biggest question at play is old tradition -- town meeting -- versus the reality of today’s work and life environment,” he said.

Other towns, including Danville, have turned down similar efforts to switch to Australian ballot.

