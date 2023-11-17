How to help
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Williston

By Cam Smith
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Williston Police are investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area off South Brownell Road Thursday.

Police say a hunter made the discovery of the skeletal remains along the treeline of a field around 11 a.m. They say the death is not considered suspicious and that an autopsy is underway.

Officers from the Williston Police were on the scene Friday morning continuing their investigation.

