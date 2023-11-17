How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

K-9 Bane dies in line of duty; sheriff believes dog was strangled by suspect

A domestic violence suspect is accused of strangling and killing a police K-9 in Kansas. (Source: KWCH)
By Angela Smith and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A police dog has died in the line of duty in Kansas this week.

According to the Wichita Police Department, a K-9 named Bane was killed on Thursday when tracking a suspect who went into a storm drain.

Wichita Police Department Lt. Aaron Moses said officers along with K-9 teams responded to a robbery and domestic violence call Thursday afternoon.

Officers located a 24-year-old suspect at the scene, but he ran into a creek and then into the storm drain, police said.

According to Moses, the man ended up barricading himself in the drain and refused to come out.

K-9 Bane was deployed and an altercation between the suspect and the canine occurred.

Sheriff Jeff Easter said it’s believed the suspect strangled Bane.

Multiple officers, along with two negotiators from the WPD crisis intervention team responded and eventually took the suspect into custody.

Moses said the 24-year-old suspect was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and is expected to be booked in jail once released from the hospital.

The sheriff said a necropsy will be performed on K-9 Bane to determine his cause of death.

Authorities did not immediately identify the suspect involved but said multiple charges are pending as their investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWCH Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall
Two men face assault charges after a bizarre incident in Swanton where a man walking his dog...
2 face charges after shooting incident in Swanton
File photo
Burlington residents demand answers on public safety
Brent Beach.
Police find body of missing Malone man
Burlington man arrested following gun incident

Latest News

Casey McWhorter.
Alabama inmate executed for the shooting death of man in 1993 robbery
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference after his meeting with China's President...
Biden tells Asia-Pacific leaders that US ‘not going anywhere’ as it looks to build economic ties
FILE - Former Louisville police Officer Brett Hankison talks about seeing a subject in a firing...
Judge declares mistrial after jury deadlocks in trial of ex-officer in deadly Breonna Taylor raid
Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, Alina Habba, left, and...
New York judge lifts gag order that barred Donald Trump from maligning court staff in fraud trial