How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Look up! Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones,...
The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.(NASA/Ames Research Center/ISAS/Shinsuke Abe and Hajime Yano via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Here’s some evening entertainment for your weekend that only requires you to look up at the sky.

The Leonid meteor shower is expected to peak at around half past midnight, in all time zones, on Saturday.

The shower is expected to produce bright meteors – about 10 to 15 per hour in a dazzling display – moving fast at 44 miles per second.

Although peak viewing time is Saturday, the meteors can be seen a few days before and afterward.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Umar Koon
Arrest in monthslong drug trafficking investigation in Burlington
Burlington man arrested following gun incident
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Vermont broadcast legend Ken Squier dies at 88
Bryan Kenyon, Richard Bump and Jill Lebert
Police arrest 3 in Bennington drug investigation
File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall

Latest News

File Image
Burlington Police respond to fight, gunfire
FILE -- Cans of Bud Light chill in a refrigerator in Oakland, Calif., on April 28, 2023.
Anheuser-Busch marketing executive steps down as Bud Light sales continue to sink
Police say there has been a shooting with multiple victims at the New Hampshire Hospital.
Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say
Jewish groups from across Vermont were among those rallying in Burlington Friday pushing for...
Vermont Jewish groups rally for release of hostages
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson, R-La., talks with reporters ahead of the debate and vote on...
Speaker Johnson says he’ll make 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 footage available to the general public