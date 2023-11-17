No holiday lights this year at former Upper Valley shrine

ENFIELD, N.H. (WCAX) - Holiday lights will not be shining this year at a former Catholic shrine in the Upper Valley.

The former La Salette Shrine in Enfield was likely best known for its annual holiday lights display, but the shrine was recently purchased by the Enfield Shaker Museum across the street. The new owners say the wiring for the lights is not safe and needed upgrades will cost well over $100,000. The news comes as a disappointment for those who have frequented the shrine for decades.

“It is a big loss for us this year. First year in a long time that we will not have the lights here so it is sad, but certainly we understand,” said Sharon Markowitz of Enfield,

The new owners say they do not know what the future holds for the light display. They say their immediate priority is to address urgent maintenance issues with the buildings like the boilers and roofs. The Shaker Museum will still have its full lineup of holiday events.

