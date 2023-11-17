How to help
Pets with Potential: Meet Boog, Lucy, & Rosie

Boog
Boog(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:24 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pets with Potential are three beagle/sheltie mix puppies.

The Sheagle clan came to us via our Spay the Mom program, and they’ve just arrived in our care. They’ve been raised with love in their home and the transition to the shelter has them feeling a little nervous. These sweet pups will need patience and understanding as they navigate a new home and routine without their family and siblings. Interested adopters should expect to work on all things puppy such as house training, walking on a leash, and providing exercise and enrichment.

For more information, contact the Humane Society of Chittenden County.

