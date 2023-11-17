How to help
Police investigating Hartford shooting

File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 9:11 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Hartford that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Maple Street. Hartford Police say they got a 911 call from a man who said he had been shot. They say officers located a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound in a parking area of 1400 block. He was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and his condition was not available.

The Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the public.

