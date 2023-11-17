Police investigating Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating an early morning shooting in Hartford that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Maple Street. Hartford Police say they got a 911 call from a man who said he had been shot. They say officers located a 21-year-old with a gunshot wound in a parking area of 1400 block. He was taken to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and his condition was not available.

The Vermont State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Police say they believe there is no threat to the public.

