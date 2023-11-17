Program training chairlift technicians celebrates 20 years

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont program keeping skiers and riders on the up and up celebrates 20 years.

The tramway maintenance technician apprenticeship program is a three-year program to help educate people in ski lift maintenance. It was created in 2003 and includes over 75 hours of classroom instruction and 6,000 hours of on-the-job work. The course covers general operations, maintenance, and safety procedures.

This year 37 people finished the program.

