How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Program training chairlift technicians celebrates 20 years

File Photo
File Photo(tookapic)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 7:47 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont program keeping skiers and riders on the up and up celebrates 20 years.

The tramway maintenance technician apprenticeship program is a three-year program to help educate people in ski lift maintenance. It was created in 2003 and includes over 75 hours of classroom instruction and 6,000 hours of on-the-job work. The course covers general operations, maintenance, and safety procedures.

This year 37 people finished the program.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Umar Koon
Arrest in monthslong drug trafficking investigation in Burlington
Burlington man arrested following gun incident
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Vermont broadcast legend Ken Squier dies at 88
Bryan Kenyon, Richard Bump and Jill Lebert
Police arrest 3 in Bennington drug investigation
File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall

Latest News

File Photo
Vt. gets $595K in Morgan Stanley settlement
File Photo
VTrans considers speed limit enforcement policy
File Photo
State Board of Ed. weighs independent school criteria
FILE
Rep. Becca Balint joins 26 other representatives, one senator in calls for a ceasefire in Gaza