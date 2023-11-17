Rep. Becca Balint joins 26 other representatives, one senator in calls for a ceasefire in Gaza

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s lone representative is now calling for a ceasefire in the Israel/Hamas conflict.

Congresswoman Becca Balint shared an op-ed with VT Digger today, where she said quote, “What is needed right now is an immediate break in violence to allow for a true negotiated ceasefire,”

While the remarks show a notable change in her original stance on the conflict, Balint describes the shift as a “more complete explanation of her position.”

She went on to say that she believes it is, quote, “Israel’s responsibility to protect civilians, [but] even though Hamas embeds its terrorist and its communication systems in [civilian areas], it’s not ok to bomb densely populated areas.”

Balint’s spokesperson Sophie Pollock says Balint is the first Jewish member of Congress to call for a ceasefire, joining 26 other state representatives and one senator from Illinois. Balint is also the first member of Vermont’s congressional delegation to do so.

Meanwhile Senator Bernie Sanders says Congress and the Biden Administration must take action to save innocent lives, but does not see working with Hamas as the way to do that.

He released a statement saying in part, quote, “I am not quite sure how you negotiate a ceasefire with a terrorist organization that is dedicated to perpetual war.”

