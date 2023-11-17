How to help
Reports: NFL investigation underway for why quarterback Joe Burrow’s injury was not listed pre-game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent injury during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.(Terrance Williams | AP Photo/Terrance Williams)
By Jared Goffinet and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – The NFL is investigating the Cincinnati Bengals to determine why Joe Burrow was not on the team’s injury report before Thursday’s game, according to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter.

The report from the NFL insider said the league wants to know why Burrow wasn’t on the injury report despite images showing him with a type of wrap on his wrist as the team got off the plane in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Bengals later deleted the tweet with the image.

Head coach Zac Taylor said post-game that Burrow’s wrist injury happened during the second quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens.

“It looked like he sprained his wrist,” Taylor said. “He hurt it earlier in the game and he felt it on that touchdown pass.”

While Taylor said the injury happened during the game, those who saw the Bengals’ since-deleted tweet have to wonder if the injury occurred before Burrow took the field for Thursday Night Football.

If the NFL determines the Bengals violated injury reporting guidelines, Cincinnati will likely face a penalty.

“The NFL routinely looks into matters of compliance with the Injury Report policy and will do so in this instance as well. Teams can be fined or even potentially lose a draft pick,” the ESPN reporter tweeted.

FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch was on the Bengals sideline for Thursday’s game.

He tweeted a photo of Burrow’s throwing hand while the Bengals star watched the game from the sideline.

https://twitter.com/FOX19Jeremy/status/1725357811893236162

Burrow’s “entire wrist/hand” was wrapped when he left the locker room Thursday.

Coach Taylor is expected to talk at 2:40 p.m. Friday.

