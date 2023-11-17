How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Sen. Welch discusses AI access for Vt. Farmers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:02 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - From computers to crops, one Vermont leader is looking at how AI can help Vermont growers.

This week, Senator Peter Welch spoke in a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing about artificial intelligence on Vermont farms and its other potential uses.

Welch expressed concerns about barriers smaller farmers may face trying to integrate expensive technology on a smaller scale.

“A real concern I have is for the viability of our smaller producers. We’ve got smaller farms in Vermont. And a lot of times, something will come up that—it’s an opportunity for bigger ag when you can spread the cost over time, but for a lot of smaller producers, there is a lot of skepticism on whether they’ll get a return on investment,” said Sen. Welch.

Welch also asked about other uses of AI, like applying AI technology to soil health.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Umar Koon
Arrest in monthslong drug trafficking investigation in Burlington
Burlington man arrested following gun incident
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Vermont broadcast legend Ken Squier dies at 88
Bryan Kenyon, Richard Bump and Jill Lebert
Police arrest 3 in Bennington drug investigation
File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall

Latest News

File photo
Police investigating Hartford shooting
Speed limits are an important part of transportation safety.
VTrans considers speed limit enforcement policy
From computers to crops, one Vermont leader is looking at how AI can help Vermont growers.
Sen. Welch discusses AI access for Vt. Farmers
A Vermont program keeping skiers and riders on the up and up celebrates 20 years.
Program training chairlift technicians celebrates 20 years
Money is on its way from Morgan Stanley after Vermonter’s data is compromised.
Vt. gets $595K in Morgan Stanley settlement