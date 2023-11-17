Sen. Welch discusses AI access for Vt. Farmers

WASHINGTON, (WCAX) - From computers to crops, one Vermont leader is looking at how AI can help Vermont growers.

This week, Senator Peter Welch spoke in a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing about artificial intelligence on Vermont farms and its other potential uses.

Welch expressed concerns about barriers smaller farmers may face trying to integrate expensive technology on a smaller scale.

“A real concern I have is for the viability of our smaller producers. We’ve got smaller farms in Vermont. And a lot of times, something will come up that—it’s an opportunity for bigger ag when you can spread the cost over time, but for a lot of smaller producers, there is a lot of skepticism on whether they’ll get a return on investment,” said Sen. Welch.

Welch also asked about other uses of AI, like applying AI technology to soil health.

