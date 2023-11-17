How to help
St. Mike’s prepares to welcome new president

By John McMahon
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - When the new semester starts at St. Michael’s College this coming January, Richard Plumb will become its new President.

Plumb most recently served as president of Saint Mary’s College in California. He was selected from a pool of over 90 applicants. He takes the helm from Lewis Thayne, who began serving in June following the retirement of Lorraine Sterritt earlier this year.

Reporter John McMahon spoke with Plumb, who was in town this week in preparation for taking over as the school’s 18th President.

