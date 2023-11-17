Stowe kicks off ski season

STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The ski season is now underway at several resorts around the region. Killington kicked off the season last weekend, and now Okemo, Sugarbush, and Stowe have joined the ranks.

Despite the warmer-than-average weather, hundreds hit the slopes at Stowe Friday morning for their first turns of the season.

“I started skiing when I was about four years old but I have been skiing at Stowe since 1976,” said Joel Heller of Massachusetts, who returned Friday to make some new memories with his family. “My kids grew up skiing and now they’re in their 30s -- and hopefully starting a family -- so they get just as excited. They actually get out of bed sometimes six in the morning to get up here on a good powder day, which is exciting that they’re actually motivated to do that.”

This season is getting an early start after last year’s warm weather. “It’s great to get people out there prior to Thanksgiving holiday, you know, and we’ll continue to look to expand and make more snow, but it’s great to get our local community and other guests that are in our region right now out there,” said Stowe Mountain Resort’s Shannon Buhler.

Hyde Park resident Poppy Puleio is no stranger to Stowe and has been coming since she was little. “It feels the closest you can to flying. I feel like it’s very freeing and it’s fun and it’s exercise but it doesn’t feel like it. It’s a great experience,” she said.

“It’s always nice, opening day, always feels like a good locals day, right? It’s all your friends, your neighbors are out here having a good time. So, it’s nice to spend some quality time with great people on the hill, " said Anderson James of Stowe.

“I think that we’re gonna continue to see smiling faces and happy guests all day long and I think that’s gonna continue throughout the rest of the season,” Buhler said.

As for Heller, he’s stoked for some early-season powder. “It’s very exciting despite the fact that it’s 60 degrees out right now in my car thermometer. It’s great to have this open. You know, it’s always flukey this time of year and hopefully you’re open by Thanksgiving but it’s always a bonus when you can get up here earlier,” he said.

A number of other ski resorts, including Jay Peak, are planning to open next weekend.

