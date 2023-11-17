Stuck in Vt: Repointing the Chace Mill smokestack with 2 men in a basket held aloft by a crane
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINOOSKI, Vt. (WCAX) - The Winooski Falls Mill District is known for its industrial history — the riverbanks are still lined with massive historic textile mills and towering smokestacks.
In mid-October, the skyline on the Burlington side changed when a 175-foot-tall crane from Hutch Crane Service in Bradford moved in next to the Chace Mill’s iconic brick smokestack for some repairs.
Seven Days’ Eva Sollberger caught a ride with the masons in their basket on a sunny afternoon.
