Vt. gets $595K in Morgan Stanley settlement

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Money is on its way from Morgan Stanley after Vermonter’s data is compromised.

Attorney General Charity Clark announced that Vermont is receiving almost $595,000 in a 5-state lawsuit against the investment banking company. Customer data was compromised on two occasions because the company neglected to erase unencrypted data from some computers, putting personal data at risk.

Almost $90,000 of the state won will be going to the Vermont Financial Services Education and Victim Restitution special fund to help victims.

