VTrans considers speed limit enforcement policy

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Speed limits are an important part of transportation safety. Recent legislation requires Vermont to create a program for outreach on speed limit enforcement and creation to municipalities.

Vermont’s Agency of Transportation says they’ll be continuing to expand on the programs they already have established.

Matthew Arancio of VTrans says one of them is a training program for municipalities in roadside assistance and safety, and another is a collaboration with the state’s 11 regional planning commissions on how to best set speed limits.

“Specific distribution of signage, a lower distribution, or some sort of smaller distribution of signage is always better when possible. Working with partnering agencies, such as police departments, or other enforcement agencies makes sense. And then finally thinking about the built environment itself, right, there are a number of measures that can be installed on roadways that help to naturally calm traffic, such as, you know, especially in more built-up areas, about curb extensions, other vertical elements,” said Arancio.

Arancio says VTrans gets approached about speed concerns multiple times a year and changing them with municipalities is usually an evidence-based process.

