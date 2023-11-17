How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

VTrans considers speed limit enforcement policy

File Photo
File Photo(WANF)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Speed limits are an important part of transportation safety. Recent legislation requires Vermont to create a program for outreach on speed limit enforcement and creation to municipalities.

Vermont’s Agency of Transportation says they’ll be continuing to expand on the programs they already have established.

Matthew Arancio of VTrans says one of them is a training program for municipalities in roadside assistance and safety, and another is a collaboration with the state’s 11 regional planning commissions on how to best set speed limits.

“Specific distribution of signage, a lower distribution, or some sort of smaller distribution of signage is always better when possible. Working with partnering agencies, such as police departments, or other enforcement agencies makes sense. And then finally thinking about the built environment itself, right, there are a number of measures that can be installed on roadways that help to naturally calm traffic, such as, you know, especially in more built-up areas, about curb extensions, other vertical elements,” said Arancio.

Arancio says VTrans gets approached about speed concerns multiple times a year and changing them with municipalities is usually an evidence-based process.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Umar Koon
Arrest in monthslong drug trafficking investigation in Burlington
Burlington man arrested following gun incident
Legendary NASCAR broadcaster Ken Squier died Wednesday night, according to a report.
Vermont broadcast legend Ken Squier dies at 88
Bryan Kenyon, Richard Bump and Jill Lebert
Police arrest 3 in Bennington drug investigation
File photo
Vermont-made ice cream faces recall

Latest News

File Photo
Program training chairlift technicians celebrates 20 years
File Photo
Vt. gets $595K in Morgan Stanley settlement
File Photo
State Board of Ed. weighs independent school criteria
FILE
Rep. Becca Balint joins 26 other representatives, one senator in calls for a ceasefire in Gaza