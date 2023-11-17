WCAX bids adieu to Shelly Holt Allen

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - WCAX News is bidding a fond farewell and thank you to someone who’s been part of the Channel 3 family for a long time.

After 42 years, assistant chief photographer Shelly Holt Allen retires Friday. She has been a pioneer in a field typically dominated by men. She continued to shoot the news while pregnant -- twice, She also covered the Olympics, is an Emmy Award winner, and is a member of the Vermont Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame. Shelly is now looking forward to traveling with her husband and no longer having to do those cold weather live shots.

WCAX viewers may not know her face, but you’ve definitely seen her pictures.

