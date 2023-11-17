BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -After a couple of almost springlike days, we will be going back to more winterlike weather over the weekend.

A cold front will be sweeping through the northeast from west to east throughout the evening and overnight hours, accompanied by rain showers. The rain will be tapering off before daybreak on Saturday, and it may end as a bit of snow shower activity in some spots as colder air comes barreling in on brisk NNW winds. There will be increasing sunshine as we go through Saturday, but temperatures will go nowhere, staying in the 30s for most of us, and those blustery NNW winds will make it feel even chillier.

An upper air trough of low pressure will swing through on Sunday and bring some snow showers, mainly in the mountains, where there could be a couple of inches of accumulation by the end of the day. In the valleys, there may be just a few raindrops mixed in.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but it will be a chilly day. Monday night will be one of the coldest nights we have had yet this season.

A storm system will be moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday with a messy mix of wintry weather - snow, sleet, possible freezing rain, and just plain rain. It will be windy, too.

Once that system moves out, Thanksgiving Day will be much quieter, but chilly with a few flurries. “Black Friday” is looking good at this point, with sunshine returning.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely tracking the evolution of that pre-Thanksgiving storm, and we will keep you up-to-date with the latest developments, on-air and online, as we narrow down the specific details of that system. -Gary

