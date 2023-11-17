BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Friday! We will start our Friday with a few possible rays of sunshine before clouds fill in through the rest of the day. Rain showers will slowly fill in from west to east later this evening and tonight. We see our first signs of rain by noon in the St. Lawrence River Valley. Rain showers begin to enter the Champlain Valley and Northern Vermont right around dinner and continue eastward through the night. We have another mild day on tap as daytime highs climb back into the mid and upper 50s and even around 60 this afternoon. Tonight, overnight lows fall back into the 30s and 40s with rain showers overhead.

Showers should begin to depart towards daybreak tomorrow for most, and we may even see a few breaks of sunshine through the second half of the day. High temperatures are much cooler, only in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s for most. Any sun on Saturday is short-lived as a trailing trough of low-pressure swings through on Sunday. That trough could bring a few light rain and snow showers through the day Sunday. For the most part, accumulation looks relatively minimal, but the higher elevations could see 1-2″ in some places. Highs on Sunday are again in the mid to upper 30s and low 40s.

We will get the sunshine back on Monday, but it will be chilly with highs in the low to mid-30s, bookmarked with a couple of cold nights with lows in the teens and 20s.

We continue to keep an eye on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. A strong frontal system will be approaching the northeast later in the day on Tuesday. Although it is almost a week away, this system may bring some travel trouble as we head into the Thanksgiving holiday. At this point, it looks like that system will be bringing a combination of snow, sleet, rain, wind, and possible freezing rain late Tuesday into Wednesday.

The Max Advantage weather team will continue to monitor next week and any impacts on potential Thanksgiving travel.

Have a great weekend!

-Peter Kvietkauskas

