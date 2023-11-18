How to help
VSP investigate Stamford Elementary School break-in

By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
STAMFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a break-in at Stamford Elementary School.

VSP officials say they responded to an alarm going off in the school just after midnight Friday, and found an unlocked window with the screen pushed up. While investigating, troopers found that a safe with money inside was stolen from the main office.

They did not locate a suspect, but security camera footage captured the moment the break-in occurred.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Vermont State Police.

