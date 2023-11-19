How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

5-year-old boy fatally stabs twin brother in California

The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling,...
The twins were fighting when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif. (AP) - A 5-year-old California boy fatally stabbed his twin brother, authorities said.

The twins were fighting Wednesday when one brother grabbed a small kitchen knife and stabbed his sibling in unincorporated Scotts Valley, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office. The boy died at the hospital.

“We are heartbroken for the family of these two young children and share in their grief,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Authorities said they do not plan to file criminal charges in the death.

“California law dictates that age, criminal intent, and knowledge of wrongfulness are factors needed to charge a child with a crime,” the Facebook post stated. “Based on the current investigation, there is no indication of negligence or criminal activity by any other party.”

Scotts Valley is roughly 55 miles (89 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston body
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Williston
Police are investigating a shooting early Friday in a parking lot off Maple St. in Hartford.
Police investigating Hartford shooting
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Randall Swartz/File
Orleans man sentenced to 30 years for wife’s 2018 murder
Shelly Holt Allen
WCAX bids adieu to Shelly Holt Allen

Latest News

Montpelier
Downtown Montpelier prepares for holiday season
The annual food drive collects canned goods and nonperishables for the city’s Salvation Army...
Barre ‘Pack the Pantry’ food drive sees record donations
Veterinary services in Burlington
Street Dog Coalition provides vet care for pet owners facing homelessness
Non-fiction Comic Festival in Burlington
Non-Fiction Comic Festival teaches comic books are more than cartoons