Bristol restaurant destroyed after Sunday morning fire

Queen Bee's Snack Bar
Queen Bee's Snack Bar(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Bristol restaurant Queen Bee’s Snack Bar burned down Sunday morning.

The restaurant said the fire started at around 5:15a.m.

Investigators believe it was an electrical fire.

The family-owned Queen Bee’s Snack Bar started eight years ago.

The restaurant said in a Facebook post “We are devastated but are going to rebuild here with time and hopefully with some help from our community.”

Owners also said they will still hold breakfast with Santa on Saturday December 2nd in Vergennes from 8am-noon, and they are still offering catering services as well.

