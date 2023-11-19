How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Dartmouth captures share of Ivy League title

Big Green wins 21st conference crown
Chris Corbo celebrates a touchdown in Dartmouth's win over Brown
Chris Corbo celebrates a touchdown in Dartmouth's win over Brown(ESPN+/NESN | ESPN+/NESN)
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WCAX) - After dominating Brown 38-13 on the road, the Dartmouth football team secured a share of the 2023 Ivy League title.

Following the tragic passing of legendary head coach Buddy Teevens in September, and the passing of offensive lineman Josh Balara in March, Dartmouth head football coach Sammy McCorkle led the team to its league-best 21st title. Big Green finished 5-2 in league play, winning four of its final five games of the season.

Dartmouth shares the crown with Yale and Harvard.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston body
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Williston
Police are investigating a shooting early Friday in a parking lot off Maple St. in Hartford.
Police investigating Hartford shooting
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Randall Swartz/File
Orleans man sentenced to 30 years for wife’s 2018 murder
Shelly Holt Allen
WCAX bids adieu to Shelly Holt Allen

Latest News

UVM will face UCF on Sunday night
Catamounts down Rider to advance to second round
UVM will face UCF on Sunday night
Catamounts down Rider to advance to second round
Thunder Road founder and NASCAR Hall of Famer dies at 88
Remembering Ken Squier: Moody
Thunder Road founder and NASCAR Hall of Famer dies at 88
Remembering Ken Squier