Downtown Montpelier prepares for holiday season

By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) -Montpelier Alive is getting ready to celebrate the capital city’s vibrant downtown community as they continue on the route of flood recovery.

Preparations for their Annual Flannel Friday celebration is underway. It’s happening downtown on November 24th from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Executive Director Katie Trautz says the event will coincide with a number of sales local stores in Montpelier will be having as Small Business Saturday is scheduled for November 25th.

This has become a tradition in our town, people really look forward to it, lots of shoppers come out and it’s a lot of fun,” Trautz says.

The hope is that driving shoppers downtown will give the community’s businesses a much-needed boost at a crucial time of year.

