Middlebury football wins share of NESCAC title

Fifth time Panthers have won conference crown
Middlebury celebrates a NESCAC title following its win over Colby
By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERVILLE, Me. (WCAX) - It came down to the final play, but when the final horn sounded, the Middlebury football team secured a share of the NESCAC crown after defeating Colby 35-28.

Head coach Doug Mandigo helped lead the Panthers to the promised land in his first year as head coach. He had been on the Middlebury coaching staff since 2011, and took over for Bob Ritter this season.

It’s Middlebury’s fifth time winning at least a share of the NESCAC title, and their second title in the last four seasons played.

