How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Non-Fiction Comic Festival teaches comic books are more than cartoons

By Jessica Tara
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:05 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Combining nonfiction with comics.

While not so common... this genre of books was the focus at the Fletcher Free Library where they celebrated the second annual nonfiction comics festival.

The topics covered by nonfiction comics can range from journalism to graphic medicine. Burlington Resident Romaney Granizo Mackenzie says she’s always been a fan of books, but she’d actually never read a nonfiction comic. And now, she’s a fan.

“I’m excited because I think it’s also like kind of expanding my view on books normally, I just read fiction novels, but I think graphic novels are ones that I would to add to the reading list,” she said.

She says reading complicated information in a comic format can make the material a little more digestible.

“But I think that they’re so much easier to read because there’s so much more immersive,” the Burlington resident said.

Co-organizer Teppi Zuppo is excited that this genre is getting more recognition.

“We’re the only nonfiction comics book in the country, and it’s a really big genre. It’s growing and it needs this kind of focus,” Zuppo said.

Organizers of the nonfiction comic festival tell me there’s over 50 authors here. The day was filled with workshops as well as presentations. While people are immersing themselves in nonfiction comics Zuppo hopes people there share the message that there’s more to comics than cartoons.

“But also, just getting people to take comic seriously as like a real learning medium. Comics can really like break up that information in a way that makes it more accessible...Comics aren’t just for kids, comics aren’t just superheroes,” Zuppo said.

As for Romaney Granizo Mackenzie -- the book worm enjoys how this book festival is bringing the community together.

“The nice thing about Vermont is that it’s a small state and I think there is a small community of cartoonists, I think just the community that it’s bringing here is awesome,” she said.

Even though this is only the second nonfiction comics festival organizers say they hope they can continue the tradition for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston body
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Williston
Police are investigating a shooting early Friday in a parking lot off Maple St. in Hartford.
Police investigating Hartford shooting
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Randall Swartz/File
Orleans man sentenced to 30 years for wife’s 2018 murder
Shelly Holt Allen
WCAX bids adieu to Shelly Holt Allen

Latest News

Veterinary services in Burlington
Street Dog Coalition provides vet care for pet owners facing homelessness
Thetford's Peter Graves in Tokyo, Japan
Peter graves to announce Slope-Slide at Killington World Cup Races
Peter Graves 2023
Thetford's Peter Graves will once again be announcing slope-slide
Street dog coalition is seeing a growing demand for their services.
Free vet care for pet owners suffering from homelessness