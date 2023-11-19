One hospitalized after Colchester shooting

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - One man is hospitalized after a shooting in Colchester Sunday afternoon.

Colchester Police said they responded to a report that a man had been shot in the area of Ethan Allen Avenue in Colchester at around 4p.m. Sunday.

Emergency crews provided care to the victim before transporting him to UVM Medical Center for life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests.

Police say initial findings indicate the shooting is not a random event.

Portions of Ethan Allen Avenue will be closed until further notice.

The investigation is in the early stages, police ask anyone with information to contact them.

