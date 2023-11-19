Peter graves to announce Slope-Slide at Killington World Cup Races

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Thetford’s Peter Graves will once again be announcing slope-slide at the upcoming Killington World Cup Races.

The veteran ski broadcaster has covered more than a dozen Olympic Games; along with more than 30 world cup events. Earlier this year, graves was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and says nothing beats broadcasting in front of a hometown crowd.

“For my own performance, I want to knock it out of the park. I want to make it fun. I want to personalize it. I want everyone in the crowd to know who the Croatian skiers are, the Slovakian ski Petra Vlhová,” said Graves.

Graves says Burke Mountain Academy’s Mikalea Shiffrin will be the favorite at the 2-day thanksgiving weekend event.

Graves has announced all 7 world cup events that have been held at Killington.

