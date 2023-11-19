How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Peter graves to announce Slope-Slide at Killington World Cup Races

By Adam Sullivan
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Thetford’s Peter Graves will once again be announcing slope-slide at the upcoming Killington World Cup Races.

The veteran ski broadcaster has covered more than a dozen Olympic Games; along with more than 30 world cup events. Earlier this year, graves was inducted into the U.S. Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame and says nothing beats broadcasting in front of a hometown crowd.

“For my own performance, I want to knock it out of the park. I want to make it fun. I want to personalize it. I want everyone in the crowd to know who the Croatian skiers are, the Slovakian ski Petra Vlhová,” said Graves.

Graves says Burke Mountain Academy’s Mikalea Shiffrin will be the favorite at the 2-day thanksgiving weekend event.

Graves has announced all 7 world cup events that have been held at Killington.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williston body
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Williston
Police are investigating a shooting early Friday in a parking lot off Maple St. in Hartford.
Police investigating Hartford shooting
Police work at the scene of a shooting at New Hampshire Hospital Friday, Nov. 17, 2023. Police...
Shooter kills security guard before being fatally shot at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital
Randall Swartz/File
Orleans man sentenced to 30 years for wife’s 2018 murder
Shelly Holt Allen
WCAX bids adieu to Shelly Holt Allen

Latest News

Montpelier
Downtown Montpelier prepares for holiday season
The annual food drive collects canned goods and nonperishables for the city’s Salvation Army...
Barre ‘Pack the Pantry’ food drive sees record donations
Veterinary services in Burlington
Street Dog Coalition provides vet care for pet owners facing homelessness
Non-fiction Comic Festival in Burlington
Non-Fiction Comic Festival teaches comic books are more than cartoons