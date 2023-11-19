BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A clipper will bring scattered valley showers and mountain snow showers today. The mountains may receive 1 to 3 inches accumulation by evening, especially at the peaks. The valleys will have little to no accumulation. Highs will be in the mid 30s to low 40s. The clipper will move out this evening, with high pressure bringing mostly sunny skies for Monday. In spite of that, it will be chilly with highs in the mid 30s. Monday night will be cold, with lows in the teens, and a few single digits in the colder valleys.

Clouds will increase on Tuesday, but it will otherwise be a quiet day. Then the focus is on a potentially significant storm system for Tuesday night and Wednesday. Snow is expected Tuesday night, with a few inches possible. The snow is then expected to change to a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain Wednesday morning, then change to showers and mountain snow showers Wednesday afternoon. Though the latest models are keeping the heavier precipitation to the south, we could still be dealing with treacherous conditions on the big travel day, especially during the morning commute. Stay tuned for the latest updates.

Thanksgiving is looking like a relatively quiet and chilly day, with morning flurries giving way to partly sunny skies. Black Friday and Saturday will be dry. Highs will be in the mid 30s Friday, then near 40 degrees Saturday. Lows will be mainly in the 20s.

