Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say

BRADFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property in Bradford.

Investigators say at about 11:15 p.m. Friday, a dark-colored, older model pickup drove onto the Oxbow campus. Police say the driver sped through the front entrance of the school into the rear parking lot and then drove onto the soccer field and started doing doughnuts. They say it caused several thousand dollars in damage.

Police say it was all caught on camera and they’re getting outside help to enhance the video and try to ID the driver.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the police in Bradford at 1-802-222-4727 ext 209.

