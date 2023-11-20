Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The woman who was driving the pickup truck that crashed into a buggy, killing two Amish children, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Charlene Kring of LaFargeville on Monday.

She’s set to be arraigned on two counts of criminally negligent homicide next month.

The crash happened on County Route 2 the town of Alexandria on September 20. Deputies said Kring drove her pickup into the back of the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction.

Investigators say speed and distracted driving were contributing factors leading to the collision.

The crash killed 1-year-old Ananias Slabaugh and 3-year-old Andy Slabaugh, according to the sheriff’s office. Four other members of the Slabaugh family were injured.

Kring was unhurt.

