Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in the town of Alexandria Wednesday afternoon.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:27 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The woman who was driving the pickup truck that crashed into a buggy, killing two Amish children, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Charlene Kring of LaFargeville on Monday.

She’s set to be arraigned on two counts of criminally negligent homicide next month.

The crash happened on County Route 2 the town of Alexandria on September 20. Deputies said Kring drove her pickup into the back of the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction.

Investigators say speed and distracted driving were contributing factors leading to the collision.

The crash killed 1-year-old Ananias Slabaugh and 3-year-old Andy Slabaugh, according to the sheriff’s office. Four other members of the Slabaugh family were injured.

Kring was unhurt.

