How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

‘Frozen 3′ and ‘Frozen 4′ are in the works, Disney CEO says

The "Frozen" franchise is getting two more installments, Disney confirmed.
The "Frozen" franchise is getting two more installments, Disney confirmed.(Business Wire/Disney via Associated Press)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Less than a year after announcing a third “Frozen” film is in the works, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed Thursday that there’s a fourth “Frozen” movie also in the pipeline.

Iger was at Hong Kong Disneyland last week for the opening of its new “World of Frozen” area. He spoke via video chat with the hosts of “Good Morning America,” revealing the news.

“‘Frozen 3′ is in the works, and there might be a ‘Frozen 4′ in the works, too,” Iger told GMA.

He continued, “I don’t have much to say about those films right now, but Jenn Lee, who created ‘Frozen’ – the original ‘Frozen’ and ‘Frozen 2′ – is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one, but actually two stories.”

Iger announced plans for “Frozen 3″ in a February call with investors, along with new installments in the “Toy Story” and “Zootopia” franchises.

According to Variety, Lee said that she is “so excited” and is “blown away” by what she has seen of “Frozen 3″ so far.

“If there is more story to tell, the filmmakers have to drive it,” Lee said. “And I’ll say with ‘Frozen’, Marc Smith, who was our director of story on ‘Frozen 2′, came with an incredible idea for more ‘Frozen,’ and it’s worth it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
1 hospitalized after Colchester shooting
The Queen Bee’s Snack Bar in Monkton was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
Queen Bee’s destroyed by Sunday morning fire
Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting
Police say someone in a pickup truck caused thousands of dollars in damage to school property...
Driver caused thousands in damage at Vt. school, police say
Many people like to ski down the mountain, but a growing number of Vermonters like to hike up...
Ski mountains prepare for increase in uphill travel

Latest News

Vermont Gov. Phil Scott says he is building a public safety plan for state lawmakers to...
Scott promises public safety plan for Vt. lawmakers to consider
FILE - Elon Musk, left, speaks with Linda Yaccarino, chairman of global advertising and...
Senate panel subpoenas CEOs of Discord, Snap and X to testify about children’s safety online
Sacred Ground: the fight to identify resting place of over 300 African Americans
Sacred Ground: The fight to identify the final resting place of more than 300 African Americans
A Morse code key made by Steve Roberts of W1SFR.
Made in Vermont: W1SFR
Vermonters on Dr. Dynasaur can now access COVID vaccines at pharmacies.
New regulations expand COVID vaccine access for kids covered by Dr. Dynasaur