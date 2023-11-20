How to help
Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Local artists reckon with selling art amid Burlington homeless crisis

By Sophia Thomas
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:24 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Local artists are reckoning with selling art amid Burlington’s homeless crisis.

Burlington’s Winter Market kicked off over the weekend in City Hall Park. The annual market features two dozen vendors selling homemade crafts, food and drinks.

This is Holly Bahnsen’s third year selling jewelry at the market. She relies on holiday shoppers to make a living. But she can’t help but think of the unhoused frequenting City Hall Park on the outskirts of the market, who multiply each year.

“There’s the interesting duality of some people just recreating and then some people who don’t have a choice,” Bahnsen pointed out.

Bahnsen adds to a larger conversation about who gets to enjoy City Hall Park and who’s stuck there. This tension is particularly obvious in the winter when those with a home can enjoy the chill on their own terms.

The Winter Market runs every weekend until Dec. 23. Until then, Bahnsen hopes the homeless can enjoy the heaters and fires placed around the market, and perhaps use the vendor booths for shelter at night.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
1 hospitalized after Colchester shooting
The Queen Bee’s Snack Bar in Monkton was destroyed by fire on Sunday morning.
Queen Bee’s destroyed by Sunday morning fire
Williston body
Human remains discovered in wooded area in Williston
"Falling Through the Night" explores the lives of Audrey and her friend Jessica who grapple...
Montpelier author hopes new book inspires readers
Former La Salette Shrine in Enfield, N.H.
No holiday lights this year at former Upper Valley shrine

Latest News

Local artists are reckoning with selling art amid Burlington’s homeless crisis.
Local artists are reckoning with selling art amid Burlington’s homeless crisis.
The owners of a Burlington clothing shop are reeling after two break-ins in one weekend.
Burlington business owners reeling after double break-in
The owners of a Burlington clothing shop are reeling after two break-ins in one weekend.
Burlington business owners reeling after double break-in
Ethan Allen Ave. in Colchester Sunday
Police identify victim in Colchester shooting