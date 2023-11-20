How to help
Man detained for alleged trespassing near critical Burlington infrastructure

Police in Burlington took a man into custody for allegedly trespassing near the city’s Water...
Police in Burlington took a man into custody for allegedly trespassing near the city’s Water Resources Division. - File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 11:57 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Burlington took a man into custody for allegedly trespassing near the city’s Water Resources Division. Those facilities are considered critical infrastructure.

Police were called to a report of a possible burglary by a masked man at the facilities on Penny Lane at about 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Officers say Emmett Edwards, 21, of Winooski, led them on a foot chase before they took him into custody. Police say they seized 10 cans of spray paint as evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the police in Burlington at 802-658-2704.

